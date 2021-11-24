Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.01 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00067402 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00071553 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,236.08 or 0.07376938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00086310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,292.17 or 0.99771621 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

