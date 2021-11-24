DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Stock Price Down 0.4%

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €36.24 ($41.18) and last traded at €36.30 ($41.25). 112,427 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €36.44 ($41.41).

A number of research firms recently commented on DWS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €42.58 ($48.39).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion and a PE ratio of 10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a current ratio of 16.23.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

