DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives $42.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.92.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. Moffett Nathanson cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 13,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 291.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

