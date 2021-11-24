Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Stock Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,114 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Dynex Capital worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,319.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20. The company has a market cap of $632.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 215.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

