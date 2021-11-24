e-Gulden (EFL) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $133.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.57 or 0.00368516 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005893 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,986,866 coins and its circulating supply is 17,164,604 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

