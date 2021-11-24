easyJet (LON:EZJ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $535.00

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 535 ($6.99) and last traded at GBX 539.60 ($7.05), with a volume of 1488424 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 555.40 ($7.26).

EZJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on easyJet from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 680 ($8.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 793.29 ($10.36).

The firm has a market cap of £4.09 billion and a PE ratio of -1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 652.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,520.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In related news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, with a total value of £503,700 ($658,087.27).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

