easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the October 14th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. easyJet has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.5097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.61%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ESYJY shares. AlphaValue cut easyJet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $900.00.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

