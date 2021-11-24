Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the October 14th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.
Shares of NYSE:ETX opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.23.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.0709 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.
Read More: Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.