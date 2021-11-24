Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the October 14th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:ETX opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.0709 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETX. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the third quarter worth $3,378,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the third quarter worth $1,901,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 309,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 27,382 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 17.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 26,958 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 38.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 26,510 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

