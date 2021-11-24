eBoost 1-Day Volume Tops $348.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 24th. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and $348.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, eBoost has traded up 26.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.59 or 0.00365223 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005853 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

