Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

EDAP stock opened at $5.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $10.68.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edap Tms will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Edap Tms by 12.9% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 27.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

