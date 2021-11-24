Effect.AI 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $103,280.00 (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 24th. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Effect.AI has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. One Effect.AI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.37 or 0.00205480 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.35 or 0.00802265 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000609 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00016177 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00075391 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00009136 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI (EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

