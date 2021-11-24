Elamachain 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.20 Million (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. Elamachain has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elamachain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Elamachain has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elamachain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00046594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009183 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.92 or 0.00251327 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,648,262.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00045217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00087140 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

Elamachain (ELAMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,029,063 coins. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elamachain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elamachain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.