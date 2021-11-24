Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.48, Fidelity Earnings reports. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share.
NASDAQ ESLT traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,317. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.47. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $116.60 and a twelve month high of $162.77.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.
About Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.
