Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,268.95

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,268.95 ($16.58) and last traded at GBX 1,267 ($16.55), with a volume of 108785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,252 ($16.36).

ECM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 935 ($12.22) to GBX 995 ($13.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price target on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price target on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,335.29 ($17.45).

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34. The company has a market capitalization of £5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,135.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,069.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Electrocomponents’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

About Electrocomponents (LON:ECM)

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

