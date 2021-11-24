Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Electrocomponents in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

EENEF remained flat at $$13.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21. Electrocomponents has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $14.39.

Electrocomponents Plc is a multi-channel distributor, which engages in the provision of end-to-end solutions offering products from industrial to electronics. Its brands include RS PRO and components, OKdo, DesignSpark, Monition, IESA and Allied Electronics and Automation. The company was founded by J.

