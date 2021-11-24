Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,551,500 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the October 14th total of 3,036,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,319.5 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of ELEEF stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $12.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

