Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.86

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$57.86 and traded as high as C$59.65. Emera shares last traded at C$59.54, with a volume of 1,319,509 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Emera to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Emera in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.73.

The company has a market cap of C$15.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$58.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$57.88.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Emera Incorporated will post 3.07271 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.75%.

Emera Company Profile (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

