Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $284,665.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,747 in the last three months. 11.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 392.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 16,468 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 20,191 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 30,356 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENTA. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

