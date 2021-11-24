ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a market cap of $39.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.14.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

