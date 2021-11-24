Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) and Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) Critical Review

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) and Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Enel Américas has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 4.61, indicating that its share price is 361% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enel Américas and Aqua Power Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Américas $12.19 billion 0.81 $825.20 million $0.54 12.07 Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Enel Américas has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Power Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Enel Américas and Aqua Power Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Américas 0 1 0 0 2.00 Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enel Américas presently has a consensus target price of $8.20, indicating a potential upside of 25.77%. Given Enel Américas’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Enel Américas is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of Enel Américas shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Enel Américas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Américas and Aqua Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Américas 6.33% 9.30% 3.57% Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Enel Américas beats Aqua Power Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers. The company was founded on June 19, 1981 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile

Aqua Power Systems, Inc. develops solar energy collection farms on commercial and industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted and underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the U.S. It also leases space on the roofs or warehouses, installs photovoltaic systems, and sells the energy to energy utility companies. The company was founded on December 09, 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

