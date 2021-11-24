Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energizer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of Energizer stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $39.32. 9,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. Energizer has a twelve month low of $36.14 and a twelve month high of $52.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.28.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Energizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Energizer by 38.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Energizer by 54.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after buying an additional 91,559 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

