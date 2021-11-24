Energy Web Token (EWT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.49 Million

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. In the last week, Energy Web Token has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be purchased for about $8.68 or 0.00015371 BTC on major exchanges. Energy Web Token has a total market capitalization of $261.05 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001830 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00069243 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00072987 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00089016 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,256.09 or 0.07533753 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,709.75 or 1.00382666 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “
