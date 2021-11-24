Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at ATB Capital

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective upped by ATB Capital from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ERF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.05.

TSE:ERF opened at C$13.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$3.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.53. The stock has a market cap of C$3.44 billion and a PE ratio of -23.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.95.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$452.27 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.6232309 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.04%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,202.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 299,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,610,368.01. Also, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 82,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$616,035.96.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

