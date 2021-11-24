ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Short Interest Down 14.8% in October

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the October 14th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ ENG opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.88 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ENGlobal has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENG. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ENGlobal during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in ENGlobal during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in ENGlobal during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in ENGlobal during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in ENGlobal by 13,918.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 29,786 shares during the period. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on ENGlobal in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM); Automation; and Corporate. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project services primarily to the energy industry throughout the United State.

