ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €14.75 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €14.75 ($16.76) price target from UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ENI. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($16.48) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €13.62 ($15.48).

Shares of ETR ENI opened at €12.16 ($13.82) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is €10.86. The company has a market cap of $43.21 billion and a PE ratio of 30.26. ENI has a 52-week low of €7.83 ($8.90) and a 52-week high of €12.81 ($14.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

