ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €15.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €15.00 ($17.05) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on ENI in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on ENI in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($16.48) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.91) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €13.62 ($15.48).

ETR ENI opened at €12.16 ($13.82) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €7.83 ($8.90) and a fifty-two week high of €12.81 ($14.56).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

