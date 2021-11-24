EnLink Midstream, LLC to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) – US Capital Advisors cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for EnLink Midstream in a report issued on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

ENLC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $7.27 on Monday. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $8.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 15.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 46,963 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,369,000. SL Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 85,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

