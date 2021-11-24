Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Hits New 12-Month High at $156.33

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $156.33 and last traded at $156.33, with a volume of 1156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $154.01.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.84 and its 200-day moving average is $123.49.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,073.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,263.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,192 shares of company stock worth $8,585,596 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boit C F David bought a new position in Entegris during the second quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the second quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Entegris during the second quarter worth $48,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

