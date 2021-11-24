Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Shares Up 5.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)’s share price traded up 5.4% on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Enthusiast Gaming traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.28. 24,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 605,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EGLX. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enthusiast Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 64.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the third quarter worth $36,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 58.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $538.10 million and a P/E ratio of -13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

About Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

