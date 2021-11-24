Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 638,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Epsilon Energy were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPSN. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Epsilon Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 97.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 5,911.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12,177 shares in the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EPSN opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $119.53 million, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 14.62%.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.

