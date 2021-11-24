Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Metro Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Metro in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins analyst C. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Metro alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRU. NBF lifted their price objective on Metro to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Metro from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Metro from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Metro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.00.

MRU stock opened at C$63.04 on Monday. Metro has a twelve month low of C$52.63 and a twelve month high of C$66.36. The company has a market cap of C$15.39 billion and a PE ratio of 19.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.98%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.