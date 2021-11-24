Equities Analysts Set Expectations for FTC Solar, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for FTC Solar in a report released on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FTC Solar’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. FTC Solar has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 45.04%.

In other news, CEO Sean Hunkler acquired 16,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,662,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,428,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

