Erik B. Daugbjerg Acquires 10,000 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Stock

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Director Erik B. Daugbjerg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $135,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $860.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.87.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 53.06%. Analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRP. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. 38.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

