Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Shares of EPRT opened at $28.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 130,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 90,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 48,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

