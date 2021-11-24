Ethereum Gold (ETG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $113.00

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 40.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 23rd. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $399,230.40 and $113.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00046523 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.06 or 0.00236928 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00087760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

