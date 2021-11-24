Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies for patients with cancer and infectious diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S is based in COPENHAGEN, Denmark. “

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S stock opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $25.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. On average, analysts forecast that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.21% of Evaxion Biotech A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.