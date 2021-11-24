Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 66 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 376 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,317,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,310,000 after acquiring an additional 56,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,902.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,849.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,666.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

