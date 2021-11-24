Everhart Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 18.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $116.10 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $115.12 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

