Everhart Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,553 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 160,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $596,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $786,000. Finally, Rollins Financial raised its position in Verizon Communications by 27.7% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE:VZ opened at $51.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.