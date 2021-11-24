Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 4,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.0% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $763,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 654.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,288,000 after acquiring an additional 268,302 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ES traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.20. The stock had a trading volume of 860,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,695. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $92.66. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.06%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

