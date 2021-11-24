Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.23% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.29.
ES opened at $85.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $92.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.36.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 4,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $763,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 654.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,288,000 after purchasing an additional 268,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.
About Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
