Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.29.

ES opened at $85.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $92.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 4,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $763,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 654.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,288,000 after purchasing an additional 268,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

