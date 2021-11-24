Excellon Resources Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Excellon Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Shares of EXN stock opened at C$1.62 on Monday. Excellon Resources has a one year low of C$1.58 and a one year high of C$4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

