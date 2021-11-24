Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exelixis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

EXEL has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $17.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,514,000 after purchasing an additional 612,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,944,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,596,000 after purchasing an additional 544,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 32.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,980 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 24.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,038,000 after purchasing an additional 531,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,041,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,117 shares of company stock worth $2,874,603. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

