Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Holdings Lifted by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $9,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,536,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 25,443 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 216,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,512,000 after acquiring an additional 21,912 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on EXR. Raymond James downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.33.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $200.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.02. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.56 and a twelve month high of $204.74.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.11%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

