Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Position Boosted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 130,988.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,057 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 237.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,181 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 8,051.4% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 794,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 785,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 8.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,340,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,395,000 after acquiring an additional 784,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 162.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 539,642 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 14.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,894,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,303,000 after acquiring an additional 372,007 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

EXTR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $253,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $58,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $703,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.47 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.