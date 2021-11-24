Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.120-$14.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $522.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $543.71.

Shares of FICO traded up $3.00 on Wednesday, reaching $352.93. 4,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,527. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $459.11. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $342.89 and a 52-week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fair Isaac stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Fair Isaac worth $69,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

