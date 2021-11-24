Ferguson Shapiro LLC Grows Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 3.7% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

Shares of MOAT opened at $76.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.03. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $78.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.