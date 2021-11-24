Ferguson Shapiro LLC Sells 347 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC decreased its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Amplify Online Retail ETF makes up about 1.5% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 782.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the third quarter worth about $596,000.

NYSEARCA:IBUY opened at $102.26 on Wednesday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $100.90 and a 1-year high of $141.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.03 and a 200 day moving average of $117.03.

