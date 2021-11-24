Financial Contrast: Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) and Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) and Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Klépierre alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Klépierre and Gladstone Land, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Klépierre 4 6 1 0 1.73 Gladstone Land 0 4 2 0 2.33

Gladstone Land has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.50%. Given Gladstone Land’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gladstone Land is more favorable than Klépierre.

Volatility & Risk

Klépierre has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Land has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Klépierre and Gladstone Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Klépierre N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Land 2.38% 0.36% 0.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.5% of Gladstone Land shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Gladstone Land shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Klépierre and Gladstone Land’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Klépierre $966.53 million 6.66 -$897.51 million N/A N/A Gladstone Land $57.03 million 16.95 $4.93 million ($0.35) -80.71

Gladstone Land has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Klépierre.

Summary

Gladstone Land beats Klépierre on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Klépierre

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes. The company was founded in November 1990 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.