Financial Contrast: Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) and Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) and Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings for Klépierre and Gladstone Land, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Klépierre
|4
|6
|1
|0
|1.73
|Gladstone Land
|0
|4
|2
|0
|2.33
Volatility & Risk
Klépierre has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Land has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Klépierre and Gladstone Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Klépierre
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Gladstone Land
|2.38%
|0.36%
|0.14%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
38.5% of Gladstone Land shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Gladstone Land shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Klépierre and Gladstone Land’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Klépierre
|$966.53 million
|6.66
|-$897.51 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Gladstone Land
|$57.03 million
|16.95
|$4.93 million
|($0.35)
|-80.71
Gladstone Land has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Klépierre.
Summary
Gladstone Land beats Klépierre on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Klépierre
Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes. The company was founded in November 1990 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
About Gladstone Land
Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.