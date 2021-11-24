Financial Management Network Inc. Grows Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.58. 4,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,096. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.81. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

